ION Tops One Day Volume of $10.00 (ION)

ION (ION) traded 184.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. ION has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $10.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0767 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded 147.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,715,687 coins and its circulating supply is 13,815,687 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

