IONChain Price Reaches $0.0034 (IONC)

IONChain (IONC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $408,575.54 and approximately $2,267.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00036788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00107728 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

