iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Members Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Members Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.2% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $241,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,125,000 after purchasing an additional 696,849 shares in the last quarter.
IEFA stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.07. 12,754,219 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60.
