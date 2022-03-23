iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Trading 1.7% Higher

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.46 and last traded at $105.22. 362,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 804,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.51.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.