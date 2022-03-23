iShares MBS ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,063 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 774 call options.

MBB opened at $101.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $106.58. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

