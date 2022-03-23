iShares MBS ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,063 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 774 call options.
MBB opened at $101.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $106.58. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
