iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 494,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after buying an additional 213,203 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,894,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,197,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

