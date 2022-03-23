iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $30.86

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and traded as low as $28.90. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 898,614 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at $339,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

