iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.0% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,560,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.99. 2,202,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,028. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

