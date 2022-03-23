iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $155.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.17 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

