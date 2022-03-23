ITV (LON:ITV) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut shares of ITV to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.11) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.22) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.76).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV opened at GBX 83 ($1.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Anna Manz acquired 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £9,903.06 ($13,037.20). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 110,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($130,401.66). Insiders acquired 175,296 shares of company stock valued at $14,979,837 in the last ninety days.

About ITV (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.