Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

