Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of JAPSY opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.59. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.
