Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of JAPSY opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.59. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business.

