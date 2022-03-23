Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.40

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 142584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.