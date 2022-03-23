Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €100.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.40 ($112.53).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €79.06 ($86.88) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($110.35). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.51. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

