JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FROG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in JFrog by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 111,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in JFrog by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in JFrog by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $1,554,390. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
FROG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
