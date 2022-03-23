JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $36.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $25.06 on Monday. JFrog has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $1,554,390 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,980,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JFrog by 205.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth $1,380,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of JFrog by 5.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 37.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 111,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

