John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 60,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 91,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PDT)
The fund is typically investing at least 80% of net assets in dividend-paying securities.
The fund seeks income from both dividend-paying preferred stocks and common equity securities, emphasizing securities in the high-dividend paying utilities sector.
