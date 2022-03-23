Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Increases Dividend to GBX 47 Per Share

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 7,425 ($97.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £469.11 million and a PE ratio of 45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,297.78. Judges Scientific has a 52 week low of GBX 5,700 ($75.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,800 ($115.85).

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.