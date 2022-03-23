JulSwap Market Capitalization Tops $10.88 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $541,815.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00048964 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.30 or 0.07032547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,852.72 or 0.99812359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044149 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,453 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.