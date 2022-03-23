Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.01. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 113,152 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,824,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 166,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,459 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

