Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ KC opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $50.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

