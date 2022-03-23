Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $6.31

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.31, but opened at $6.03. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 87,694 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

