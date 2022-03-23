Klaytn Achieves Market Cap of $3.16 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and approximately $92.95 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00048907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.96 or 0.07021459 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,739.92 or 0.99734241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044037 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,761,874,944 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

