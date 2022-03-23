Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.15.

KLPEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Klépierre stock remained flat at $$24.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

