Koninklijke Philips Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,363 call options on the company. This is an increase of 653% compared to the typical volume of 712 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after purchasing an additional 219,624 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

