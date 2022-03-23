Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $42.80

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.80, but opened at $41.89. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KYMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 285,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

