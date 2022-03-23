Lake Street Financial LLC Has $820,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $271.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.60. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.37 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

