Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $1.01 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,192 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $217.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of -210.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

