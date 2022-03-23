Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $253,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $235.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 0.65. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $184.75 and a twelve month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.