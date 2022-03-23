Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 835 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.94 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

