Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Conformis by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,794 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Conformis by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Conformis by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,593,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 685,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Conformis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,827,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

CFMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Conformis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

