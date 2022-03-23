Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $688.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $282.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $555.50 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $655.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $750.65.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

