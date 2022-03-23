Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $971.71 Million

Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) will announce $971.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $976.00 million and the lowest is $969.14 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $895.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $55.72 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after acquiring an additional 180,439 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,082,000 after buying an additional 382,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

