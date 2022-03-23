Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $170.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $141.77 on Tuesday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.48 and a 200 day moving average of $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lear by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Lear by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lear by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.