LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $113.80

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $113.80 and last traded at $113.80, with a volume of 649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($153.85) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.32.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

