LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LZ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of LZ opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $40.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 3,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,877,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

