LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Up 7.1%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13. 56,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,327,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.
Several research firms have recently commented on LZ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ
– Get Rating
) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 216,055 shares during the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $18,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 27,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
