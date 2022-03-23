Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €10.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.00 ($10.99) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of Leoni stock opened at €9.90 ($10.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leoni has a 52-week low of €6.84 ($7.52) and a 52-week high of €18.50 ($20.33). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.52. The firm has a market cap of $323.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.37.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.