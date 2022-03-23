LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 65.9% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 55,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 22,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

NYSE GM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. 374,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,152,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. General Motors has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

