LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund accounts for about 1.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $131,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 62.1% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period.
NYSE:LDP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 2,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $27.75.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
