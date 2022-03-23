LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.62. 35,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,257. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.