LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 757 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.92. 23,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374,904. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

