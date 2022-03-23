LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,729,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,051 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 358,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 50,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,147,782. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22.

