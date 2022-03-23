Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.72 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will post $55.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.90 million to $56.60 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $243.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $263.96 million, with estimates ranging from $260.67 million to $270.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 416,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 103,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 507,574 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,132,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLNW opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $657.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

