Liquity Price Reaches $2.63 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $2.63 or 0.00006228 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $46.35 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.78 or 0.07023491 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,115.00 or 0.99904176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044196 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,655,963 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.