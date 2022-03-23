Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 13.2% Higher This Week

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $99,379.65 and approximately $5.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,480.70 or 1.00014159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00065966 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022172 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015190 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

