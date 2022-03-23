Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.39

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$97.39 and traded as high as C$111.32. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$110.09, with a volume of 429,224 shares traded.

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$111.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.30.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The company has a market cap of C$36.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 35,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.31, for a total transaction of C$3,541,922.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,236,028.07. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$832,977.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$636,895.74. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,679 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,061.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.