Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Invests $49.07 Million in Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,686,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,070,000. Mirion Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.
Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
