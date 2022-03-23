Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Invests $49.07 Million in Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,686,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,070,000. Mirion Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

MIR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mirion Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46.

