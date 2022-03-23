Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $5.34

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.10. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 197 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth about $2,130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth about $26,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

