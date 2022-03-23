Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.28. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 41,804 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $317.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach bought 7,000 shares of Macatawa Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $63,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 30.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 35.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,137 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

